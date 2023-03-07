Thrifty Attic to hold Bag Sale March 15 & 18

T

he Thrifty Attic on Route 11 in Londonderry will be holding its Semi-Annual Bag Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 15 and Saturday, March 18. Shoppers may fill bags with anything from the shelves.

Small brown grocery bags are $1; the large bags are $5. All items must go and bag rates will drop later in the day on Saturday.

The Thrifty Attic has lots of coats, winter wear and shoes. It also has clothing and shoes for infants through adults, plus some bedding, games and small housewares.

Spring items will be out and available in the store on the following Wednesday, March 22. Proceeds from Thrifty Attic sales benefit local nonprofits.