World-renowned pianist Carolyn Enger will bring music of women composers to the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St., at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Celebrating Women Composers: Music HerStory exalts contributions that women have made to the world of classical music. Compositions spanning from 1805 to 1982, including works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Caroline Shaw and others, will be featured.

Enger is dedicated to performing compositions by underrepresented female composers. She strives to inspire audiences to appreciate the importance of diverse creators, underscoring the universality of music.

Enger has performed in venues as nationally familiar as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and as far away as the National Gallery of Oslo and the Felicja Blumenthal Center in Tel Aviv. Her 2013 Naxos recording of music by Ned Rorem, Piano Album I, was selected as one of The New York Times’ “Best in Classical Recordings.”

Proceeds from this performance will benefit the Chester Andover Family Center and the First Universalist Parish of Chester. A donation of $10 per person is suggested.

Contact chestervtuu@gmail.com for more information.