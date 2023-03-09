Andover Select Board for March 13
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road, and via Zoom. To join via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374.
Below is its agenda
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of February 27th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public
may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Organization of the Board – elect Chair & Vice Chair; B. Annual appointments; C. Contracting with Windsor County Sheriff – discussion
6. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Old Business: A. Draft Zoning Regulations; B. YTD budget update
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 03/27/2023, 6:30 p.m.
