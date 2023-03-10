Chester Select Board agenda for March 15
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 15, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street.
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Reorganization
2. Approve Minutes from the March 1, 2023 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Discussion re: Julian Quarry
6. New Business/Next Agenda
7. Executive Session; Interviews for Police Advisory Committee (exec. Session may not be needed)
- Leslie Thorsen
- Carrie King
- Vincent Buckholz
- Roy Spaulding
- Wendi Germain
- Larry Semones
- Frank Kelley
- Samantha Snedort-Bailey
- Marilyn Mahusky
- David Brault
8. Appointment to the Police Advisory Committee
9. Adjourn
