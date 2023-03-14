Astronomy series begins March 24 at Whiting Library

B

eginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24, the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group will be hosting a mini-series on four consecutive Friday evenings at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

SoVerA members Rick Bates, Rick Hunter and Claudio Véliz will be providing a little of the intrigue that astronomy inspires, while imparting some of the knowledge that can help us to appreciate some of its mysterious aspects. If the skies cooperate after the presentation, binoculars and telescopes will be set up for the audience to observe some of the celestial wonders that our Vermont skies provide.

The first seminar is Astronomy Basics, in which Véliz will present one of the most popular course segments that he teaches at Keene State College. This includes an informal, “back to basics” review of what we now understand about the universe, the distances to different celestial objects and how astronomers collect information from “out there.” Images from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes will be shown and discussed.

All events will be held at 6 p.m. on Fridays:

