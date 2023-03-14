GMUSD board agenda for March 16

The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 16 at the Green Mountain High School Library, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester or via Zoom. To join the meeting to to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984

Below is the board’s agenda

I. CALL TO ORDER: A. Roll call

II. Election of New Chair

III. Approval of Agenda:

IV. BOARD REORGANIZATION

V. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. February 16, 2023, Regular Meeting

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VII. STUDENT REPORTS:

VIII. NEW BUSINESS: A. Policies, First Read. B. New Hire – Guidance Counselor CTES

IX. Old Business: A. FY24 Calendar; B. Policies, Second Read; B.1. F7, Student Alcohol and Drugs; B.2. F27, Pupil Privacy Rights; B.3. F17, Student Freedom of Expression; B.4. F18, Student Distribution of Literature; B.5. G11, Acceptable and Responsible Use of Electronic Resources and the Internet; C. Complaint Filed Under NonDiscriminatory Mascot Policy; C.1. Complaint Procedures; C.2. Policy Language

X. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: A. Superintendent Report; B. Principal Report; C. Curriculum Reports

XI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT

XII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

XIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS: A. RVTC; B. TRSU Board

XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS :

XV. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

XVI. EXECUTIVE SESSIONS A. Executive Session Discussion of safety measures for GMUSD buildings under Title 1 VSA §313(a)(10), security or emergency response measures, the disclosure of which could jeopardize public safety.

XVII. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XVIII. NEXT MEETING DATE: A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6 p.m, April 20, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XIX. Board Self Assessment

XX. ADJOURNMENT

**Board Reorganization