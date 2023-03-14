GMUSD board agenda for March 16
The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 16 at the Green Mountain High School Library, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester or via Zoom. To join the meeting to to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984
Below is the board’s agenda
I. CALL TO ORDER: A. Roll call
II. Election of New Chair
III. Approval of Agenda:
IV. BOARD REORGANIZATION
V. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. February 16, 2023, Regular Meeting
VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VII. STUDENT REPORTS:
VIII. NEW BUSINESS: A. Policies, First Read. B. New Hire – Guidance Counselor CTES
IX. Old Business: A. FY24 Calendar; B. Policies, Second Read; B.1. F7, Student Alcohol and Drugs; B.2. F27, Pupil Privacy Rights; B.3. F17, Student Freedom of Expression; B.4. F18, Student Distribution of Literature; B.5. G11, Acceptable and Responsible Use of Electronic Resources and the Internet; C. Complaint Filed Under NonDiscriminatory Mascot Policy; C.1. Complaint Procedures; C.2. Policy Language
X. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: A. Superintendent Report; B. Principal Report; C. Curriculum Reports
XI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT
XII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
XIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS: A. RVTC; B. TRSU Board
XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS :
XV. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
XVI. EXECUTIVE SESSIONS A. Executive Session Discussion of safety measures for GMUSD buildings under Title 1 VSA §313(a)(10), security or emergency response measures, the disclosure of which could jeopardize public safety.
XVII. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XVIII. NEXT MEETING DATE: A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6 p.m, April 20, 2023, GMUHS LLC and Zoom
XIX. Board Self Assessment
XX. ADJOURNMENT
**Board Reorganization
- ELECTIONS:
- Board Chair
- Board Vice Chair
- Board Clerk
- Adopt Code of Ethics Agreement
- BOARD MEETINGS & RULES:
- Set Meeting Date, Time, & Venue
- Adoption of Roberts Rules of Order for small Boards
- BOARD APPOINTMENTS:
- Appoint Warrant Signers
- Appoint Recording Secretary
- TRSU Board
- TRSU Board Alternate
- RVTC Board
- Bargaining Council – Support Staff
- Bargaining Council – Teacher
- COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS:
- Populate Committees/Assignments
- FINANCIAL:
- Bank Selection(s)
- NEWSPAPER OF RECORD
