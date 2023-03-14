Legislative Forum at Hub in Weston Saturday

F

rom 9 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, New Thought Vermont and The Hub at Weston will host a Legislative Forum at The Hub Restaurant, 719 Main St. in Weston, for residents of Weston, Chester and neighboring towns. Come listen to updates from state legislators and share your thoughts with them about current issues and matters of interest or concern.

State Sen. Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack and Becca White will be on hand from the Windsor District, along with state House Reps. Kelly Pajala, who represents Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall, and Heather Chase who represents Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham.

This is a free event, but reservations are required. Click here to reserve your seat at the Legislative Forum or call 802-856-7212 or email thehubatweston@gmail.com. Space is limited; coffee and tea will be served.

Sign language interpretive services are planned to be provided for individuals who are deaf. Please indicate if you will need these services.

The Hub will be offering Brunch at 11 a.m. To make a reservation, click here.