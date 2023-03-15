Chester Townscape taking tree, shrub orders until April 5

C

hester Townscape, an all-volunteer non-profit organization, is holding a tree and shrub sale to raise funds for its beautification projects.

River Birch trees and several types of shrubs – Miss Kim Lilac, Rosebay Rhododendron, Oakleaf Hydrangea and Sweetshrub or Carolina Allspice – are being offered at below regular retail prices and with no sales tax.

The order form can be downloaded here.

Orders and prepayment are due before April 5. Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they must be able to pick up the plants from Main Street in Chester, likely during the first week in May.

All plants are extremely hardy, low maintenance, adaptable, good sized and nursery grown. Most are native, and all attract pollinators and/or birds. They all would make an excellent addition to anyone’s property or memorable presents for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s or Father’s Day, house-warming events, memorials and more.