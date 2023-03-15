Chester Townscape taking tree, shrub orders until April 5
Press release | Mar 15, 2023 | Comments 0
River Birch trees and several types of shrubs – Miss Kim Lilac, Rosebay Rhododendron, Oakleaf Hydrangea and Sweetshrub or Carolina Allspice – are being offered at below regular retail prices and with no sales tax.
The order form can be downloaded here.
Orders and prepayment are due before April 5. Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they must be able to pick up the plants from Main Street in Chester, likely during the first week in May.
All plants are extremely hardy, low maintenance, adaptable, good sized and nursery grown. Most are native, and all attract pollinators and/or birds. They all would make an excellent addition to anyone’s property or memorable presents for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s or Father’s Day, house-warming events, memorials and more.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.