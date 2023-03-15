College News

Alexandria Pippin of Chester, a senior who will graduate in the spring with degrees in Elementary Education and Holocaust and Genocide Studies, has been named to the Dean’s List at Keene State College for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for Dean’s List, degree-seeking undergraduate students complete a minimum of 12 credits and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average. Pippin is the daughter of Steve and Stephany Pippin of Chester.

Hilary Morrow of Weston, a member of the Class of 2026, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts for the fall 2022 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.