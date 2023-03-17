Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for March 22

The Chester Select Board will meet hold a special meeting, in place of Wednesday’s storm-canceled meeting, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here or https://zoom.us/join with Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129.

Below is its agenda.

1. Reorganization

2. Approve Minutes from the March 1, 2023 Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Discussion re: Julian Quarry

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Executive Session; Interviews for Police Advisory Committee (exec. Session may not be needed)

Leslie Thorsen

Carrie King

Vincent Buckholz

Roy Spaulding

Wendi Germain

Larry Semones

Frank Kelley

Samantha Snedort-Bailey

Marilyn Mahusky

David Brault

8. Appointment to the Police Advisory Committee

9. Adjourn