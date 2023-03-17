Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for March 22
The Chester Select Board will meet hold a special meeting, in place of Wednesday’s storm-canceled meeting, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here or https://zoom.us/join with Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129.
Below is its agenda.
1. Reorganization
2. Approve Minutes from the March 1, 2023 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Discussion re: Julian Quarry
6. New Business/Next Agenda
7. Executive Session; Interviews for Police Advisory Committee (exec. Session may not be needed)
Leslie Thorsen
Carrie King
Vincent Buckholz
Roy Spaulding
Wendi Germain
Larry Semones
Frank Kelley
Samantha Snedort-Bailey
Marilyn Mahusky
David Brault
8. Appointment to the Police Advisory Committee
9. Adjourn
