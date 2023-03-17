Secretary French leaving Agency of Education

MONTPELIER

S

ecretary Dan French of the Vermont Agency of Education will be leaving his job next month to take a senior leadership role at the Council of Chief State School Officers, Gov. Phil Scott announced on Friday.

Prior to becoming Secretary, French was brought in as a consultant to the Ludlow-Mount Holly school district merger in 2017 and 2018 that included the closing of Black River High.

“Secretary French has been a critical member of my team for over four years, leading the agency through unimaginable challenges in the wake of the pandemic,” said Scott said in a press release. “I could always count on Dan to provide sound advice, putting the needs of students, parents and educators at the forefront. He has dedicated his life to public service, first in the U.S. Army, then as an educator and as a public school administrator. I’m confident he will excel in his new role, bringing his experienced leadership to the national level.”

French has been secretary of the Agency of Education since 2018 and prior to that served Vermont students as a high school social studies teacher, then a K-12 principal. He served over a decade as a superintendent first in Canaan, then for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union from 2007-2016, where he was recognized as Superintendent of the Year in 2009. He also served as president of the Vermont Superintendents Association, and was a core member of the governor’s leadership team during Covid-19.

Deputy Secretary Heather Bouchey will serve as interim secretary.