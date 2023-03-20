Maria Contro, 95, of Chester

Maria Contro passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Springfield Hospital. She was 95.

Maria was born Oct. 2, 1927 in Regio de Calabria, Italy, to the late Nazzareno and Caterina Ceravolo. Maria and her mother sailed to the United States to re-unite with her father at Ellis Island, N.Y., in September 1929.

Maria grew up and attended schools in Springfield, Mass., graduating from Commerce High School. Maria married her childhood sweetheart, John J. Contro Jr., in 1947. She later worked as a bookkeeper at Smith & Wesson Firearms Co. before retiring in the late 1980s.

Once John retired from Smith & Wesson, they moved to Chester, Vt.

After John’s passing in 1990, Maria learned how to drive, then became very active as a volunteer at various organizations. They included St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chester; Green Mountain RSVP; the Springfield Senior Center and, closest to her heart, Meals & Wheels of Greater Springfield.

For more than 20 years, Maria was a member of the board of directors and the fundraising chairperson. She spent untold hours fundraising for Meals & Wheels, providing each donor with a handwritten thank you card. She was so dedicated to Meals & Wheels that in 2005 she received an award for her volunteerism from the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. Maria also was named Miss Senior Vermont of the year in 2000.

In addition to her parents and husband John, Maria was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Rigazio (and Charles), her brother Joseph Ceravolo (and Judy), her brother-in-law Robert Cady and her nephew JJ Ceravolo.

She is survived by her son John R. Contro and daughter Christina Mia Tetrault (David); her sisters Elsie Cady and Irene Aldrich (Bill); her granddaughter Brianna Coleman (Michael) and her grandson Wesley Contro and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Meals & Wheels, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT. 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with the arrangements