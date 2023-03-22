Andover Select Board agenda for March 27

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27 at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road, and via Zoom. To join via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374.

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of February 27th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Green Up Day – logistics

6. Old Business:

A. Generator quotes – vote

B. Draft Zoning Regulations

C. YTD budget update

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 04/10/2023, 6:30 p.m.