GM honors Student of the Month awardees

o recognize students who embody the spirit of the core values at Green Mountain Union High School, which include relationship, respect, responsibility and academic excellence, the school has established a “Student of the Month” recognition award.

This award honors those students who actively help make GM a vibrant school community. Following the end of the first semester, the school launched this recognition by selecting one student per month – by grade level – from the beginning of the school year. Principal Keith Hill expressed his “heartfelt congratulations to the students and families of our students, who make GM a great place to be.”