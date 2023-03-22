GM honors Student of the Month awardees
Press release | Mar 22, 2023 | Comments 0
This award honors those students who actively help make GM a vibrant school community. Following the end of the first semester, the school launched this recognition by selecting one student per month – by grade level – from the beginning of the school year. Principal Keith Hill expressed his “heartfelt congratulations to the students and families of our students, who make GM a great place to be.”
