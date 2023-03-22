Rotary to hold April Fool Trivia Night fundraiser

O

n Saturday, April 1, the Chester Rotary and Interact clubs will hold an April Fool’s fundraiser — April Fool Trivia Night — to raise funds to help Rotary continue its tradition of contributing to the needs of the community, including its Scholarship Fund. This fund aids high school students entering either college or a vocational/trade school.

The event will be held at the American Legion, 637 Route 103 South, in Chester. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and play will begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend as individuals as well as to form teams of up to six. Individuals, businesses and organizations are also invited to be table sponsors. And the Chester Rotary will is accepting gifts for raffle prizes.

Fancy dress is encouraged on the theme of April Fools.

Team Registration $100

Individual pre-registration $20, Walk-ins will be $25.

Sponsorship $125

Sponsorship and team $200

The legion’s cash bar will be available all evening. Teams are asked to email Ian Montgomery at frianm@aol.com to pre-register with sponsor name, team name (if different), name and contact information of a captain, and total number we can expect. If you have questions, please email Ian. Please also email him if you wish a registration form.

Reservations are not final until payment is received.

We accept checks payable to: “Rotary Club of Chester VT”

Mail checks to: Rotary Club of Chester VT, Trivia Quiz Nite, P.O. Box 304, Chester VT 05143