To the editor: Londonderry Rescue Service Raffle deadline is April 1

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad Benefit Raffle is our organization’s most important fund raiser. It helps pay for building and vehicle maintenance, fuel, training and a host of other things that help ensure that LVRS is the only squad in Vermont that does not charge for its services.

To buy raffle tickets online, click here by Saturday, April 1. The drawing is April 6.

We would like to extend a BIG Thank You to Londonderry Hardware and its customers for its recent event to benefit LVRS. They raised $817 and were kind enough to double that for a total contribution of $1,634. We appreciate it very much.

Since July 1, 2022, LVRS has responded to almost 500 calls. We are able to operate because of the support of the community. Please feel free to donate any time and to volunteer. You will be joining a great group of your neighbors.

To learn more please click here.

Sincerely,

David Utiger

Public Relations Officer

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad