The Grammar School raises $7,630 for Putney Foodshelf

n March 22, at its weekly All School Meeting, The Grammar School in Putney presented a check for $7,630 to Hannah Pick, the Putney Foodshelf’s executive director.

This amount beat out The Grammar School’s first-ever Ski to End Hunger event that, five years ago, raised more than $4,000 for the Putney Foodshelf.

After a pandemic hiatus, the school brought the event back earlier this month, with high hopes to match or exceed their first tally.

“We are so pleased to see the ski event return,” Pick said. “It’s inspiring to watch students skiing with such dedication and purpose. The funds collected are enough to support our purchase of milk and yogurt for nearly a year. We are committed to being a reliable resource for our community and we can’t thank TGS enough for their support.”

Social responsibility is a key part of educational mission of The Grammar School, which takes students in preschool through eighth grade from southern Vermont and New Hampshire, including Brattleboro, Putney, Westminster, Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, Grafton, Athens, Chester, Springfield, Keene and Walpole. For Ski to End Hunger, students chose a distance to ski on the school’s lower field, then gathered pledges from family and friends, with 100 percent of the funds going to the Putney Foodshelf.

“We were thrilled to nearly double the amount raised at our first Ski to End Hunger,” said Head of School Nick Perry. “The Putney Foodshelf is a small organization, and these funds will make a real difference. I can’t think of a more important lesson for our students than the value of helping others.”

The mission of the Putney Foodshelf is to provide supplemental healthy food to area people in need. To make a donation, click here.