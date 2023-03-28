O

n Saturday, April 22, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, local and state law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Take-Back Day event is free and anonymous, with drop-off sites located throughout Windsor County.

Newly appointed Windsor County Sherriff Ryan Palmer says, “This is a tremendous opportunity to get unwanted medication out of people’s home and keeping it from falling into the wrong hands. We are incredibly grateful to be participating in such an impactful program.”

Supported by public health coalitions, Take-Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the U.S. that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Since the inception of Drug Take-Back Day, towns across Windsor County and the state have worked diligently to expand access to permanent drug collection units. Windsor County’s efforts align with the Vermont Department of Health’s “Do Your Part” campaign – asking residents to safely use and store, as well as and properly dispose of, any unused or expired medications.

Residents participating on April 22 have the opportunity to learn more about permanent collection, such as locations of drop boxes, hours of operation and the types of medication that are accepted.

The following locations in Windsor County will serve as drop-off sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22:

Chester Police Department , 130 Pleasant St.

, 130 Pleasant St. Ludlow Police Department , 19 West Hill Road

, 19 West Hill Road Springfield Police Department , 201 Clinton St.

, 201 Clinton St. Weathersfield Transfer Station (operated by Weathersfield Police Department), 5024 VT-106, Perkinsville

(operated by Weathersfield Police Department), 5024 VT-106, Perkinsville Windsor Police Department , 29 Union St.

, 29 Union St. Woodstock Police Department , 454 Woodstock Road

, 454 Woodstock Road Hartford Police Department , 812 VA Cutoff Road

, 812 VA Cutoff Road Norwich Police Department, 10 Hazen St.

10 Hazen St. Royalton Police Department, 17 N. Windsor St.

The Take-Back Day and permanent collection services are free to use. Powders and patches are accepted in addition to pills and capsules.

After Take-Back Day in October, Windsor County deputies emptied drop boxes and collected 291 pounds of disposed medications for incineration. At any time throughout the year, households in Windsor County may take advantage of the permanent drop-boxes in the lobbies of the following police departments: Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Royalton, Springfield, Windsor and Woodstock.

Click here for a complete listing of locations and hours of operation.

More information about Take-Back Day can be found here or by calling the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department at 802-457-5211.