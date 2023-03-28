Gassetts Grange to hold April 1 dance

G

assetts Grange #327, located at 3553 Route 103 North, in Chester, will reopen with a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The entry fee is $5. Finger foods will be available for a donation, rather than the hot dogs and fries that were served in the past.

The grange is located in the large white building on the left, 200 feet north of the intersection of Routes 103 and 10 in Gassetts.

Questions? Call Donna or Doug at 802-591-4290 or David at 802-875-2637.