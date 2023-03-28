GNAT-TV announces youth media workshops, TV production camps

GNAT-TV announces its upcoming youth media workshops at its state-of-the-art studio, 6378 VT Route 7A, Suite #1 in Sunderland.

Its new Media Education coordinator, Keegan Douglass, has curated fun and engaging video camps and workshops for spring break week and throughout the summer. The camps will kick off with “Make Your Own Studio Show” from April 17 through 21.

Summer camps will run each week from July 10 through Aug. 25.

GNAT-TV will offer a variety of media summer camps for children aged 9 to 14 years. These include “Crowdsourced Cinema” (a statewide collaborative filmmaking project), “Make Your Own Podcast,” “YouTube Camp,” “Studio Television Production,” “Acting For Film & TV” and “Star In Your Own Cooking Show.” All camps last 5 days and run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here for more information and to register for the camps. Each five-day camp costs $325. GNAT-TV has a limited number of scholarships available for Vermont residents with financial need; an application form is available here.

For questions, Douglass can be reached at 802-362-7070 or keegan@gnat-tv.org.

GNAT-TV cablecasts public, education and government programming to nearly 7,000 homes on the Comcast Cable system (channels 1074, 1084, 1094), online at www.gnat.tv and on YouTube, Roku, and Fire TV. It serves 11 towns in southwest Vermont: Arlington, Dorset, Londonderry, Manchester, Peru, Rupert, Sandgate, Stratton, Sunderland, Weston and Winhall.