Stone Village Poetry Experience events celebrate National Poetry Month

April is National Poetry Month. Chester’s Stone Village Poetry Experience has arranged a series of Saturday events that will touch the hearts of poetry lovers of all ilks. All programs are free and open to the public.

Saturday, April 8

Poetry Month will begin with a presentation by former Vermont Poet Laureate Sydney Lea at 7 p.m. at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Lea has published 14 books of poetry and was granted the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2021. He will read from his works and discuss “Poetry in the World Today.” His latest collection of poetry, Here, and a recently published collection of essays, Seen from All Sides: Lyric and Everyday Life, will be available for $12 each; please bring cash or checks.

Saturday, April 15

A Poetry Slam will take place at 7 p.m. at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Overseen by slam-master Tuck Wunderle, poets are invited to participate in the light-hearted competition or to read their poetry.

Saturday, April 22

Poetry Month will be combined with Earth Day. Poetry lovers are invited to bring “poems of the Earth,” including everything from Chaucer to Budbill. Particpants and audience will meet at 3 p.m. at the entrance to Chester’s new 1-mile Brookside Trail, behind the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester. After readings of poems about the Earth near the bridge, the group will proceed along the trail, stopping occasionally to listen to a few more poems that the hikers have brought. In case of rain, the gathering will begin at 3:15 p.m. in the Unitarian Universalist Church, 211 North St. in Chester’s Stone Village.

Saturday, April 29

Six local poets — Elise Hopkins, Margaret Lark-Russell, Art Sorrentino, Damien Connolly, Richard Pierce and Tuck Wunderle — will give readings in front of the Academy Building, across from the Green in Chester. In case of rain, the gathering will begin at 3:15 p.m. in the Unitarian Universalist Church, 211 North St. in Chester’s Stone Village.

For further information, contact Tuck Wunderle.