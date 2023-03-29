College News

The following students have been named to the President’s List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the fall 2022 semester at Champlain College of Burlington.

Ashley Bolton of South Londonderry

Grace Guild of Chester

Amber Prepost of Springfield

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2022 semester.

Lucas Pugh of Springfield

Mark Hunnewell of South Londonderry

Dawson Bovat of Springfield

Willem Bargfrede of Chester

Liina Koch of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher. Koch, the daughter of Philipp Koch and Michele S. Koch, is a graduate of World Class Academy, in Salmon, Wash. She is a first-year at Bates.