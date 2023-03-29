College News
The following students have been named to the President’s List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the fall 2022 semester at Champlain College of Burlington.
- Ashley Bolton of South Londonderry
- Grace Guild of Chester
- Amber Prepost of Springfield
The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2022 semester.
- Lucas Pugh of Springfield
- Mark Hunnewell of South Londonderry
- Dawson Bovat of Springfield
- Willem Bargfrede of Chester
Liina Koch of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher. Koch, the daughter of Philipp Koch and Michele S. Koch, is a graduate of World Class Academy, in Salmon, Wash. She is a first-year at Bates.
