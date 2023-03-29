Judy Lynn Adams, 61, of Chester, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2023 with her daughters by her side.

She was born in 1961 in San Bernardino, Calif., to William O. Richey and Judy Ann Richey. They relocated to Vermont, and eventually settled in Springfield, where Judy, the oldest sister of eight siblings helped look after the home and family.

Judy loved to cook and could turn anything into an amazing meal for all to share.

Judy was a very passionate woman who loved her family and her Chihuahua, Rocky, very much.

She enjoyed a cold Bud Light once in a while, so long as you had an iced glass for her to sip it from.

Judy is survived by her two daughters, Kimberlee Adams and Magen Adams; brothers Gary Richey and Danny Richey; sisters Kathleen Richey, Laural Demond and Karen Richey; grandchildren Rj Spinelli, Brandon Adams-Smith, Maddison Merrow, Jacob Knight, Joel Knight, Corey Simano, Mollie Merrow and Lucas Losee; two great-grandchildren and another on the way, and a son-in-law Darrell Barror, and by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews whom she was close with.

She is predeceased by her husband, Joel Adams, brothers Bill Richey and Very Heist; granddaughter Angela Spinelli; her soul mate Greeby-Richard Campbell; sons-in-law Miah Losee and Rick Knight, and lifelong friend Tina Stocker.

You are dancing with all of your lost loved ones now, Momma.

A celebration of life will be held at Kimberlee’s home in Springfield at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.