Mamma Mia! at GMUHS March 31, April 1

The Green Mountain Union High School Drama Department presents its spring musical, Mamma Mia!, an iconic show featuring the music of ABBA.

Opening night is Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m., with two performances on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The shows will take place in the GMUHS Auditorium, 716 Route 103 South, in Chester.

Mamma Mia! (1999) the musical, written by playwright Catherine Johnson, centers around Donna, an independent and hardworking hotelier in Greece, as she physically and emotionally prepares for the wedding of her daughter, Sophie. Meanwhile, Sophie is anxiously connecting the puzzle pieces of her mother’s past, in a search for her father. This whimsical, hilarious and heartfelt musical will elicit laughter and tears from audience members.

The cast and crew are made up of middle and high school students. Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and $20 for a family of four. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the evening shows and at 1:30 p.m. for the Saturday matinée.