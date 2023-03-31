GMUSD special hearing agenda for April 11

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81803924162.

Below is the board’s agenda

This meeting is a Quasi-Judicial Proceeding. As such, under 1 V.S.A. § 312(h), a public comment period is not required.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. HEARING ON COMPLAINT:

A. TRSU Policy E5 Nondiscriminatory Mascots and School Branding

IV. DELIBERATIVE SESSION (1 V.S.A. § 312(e))

V. NEXT MEETING DATE

VI. ADJOURNMENT