GMUSD special hearing agenda for April 11
The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81803924162.
Below is the board’s agenda
This meeting is a Quasi-Judicial Proceeding. As such, under 1 V.S.A. § 312(h), a public comment period is not required.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. HEARING ON COMPLAINT:
A. TRSU Policy E5 Nondiscriminatory Mascots and School Branding
IV. DELIBERATIVE SESSION (1 V.S.A. § 312(e))
V. NEXT MEETING DATE
VI. ADJOURNMENT
