Astronomy mini-series at Whiting wraps up April 14

he final installment of Southern Vermont Astronomy’s mini-series will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

The talk is titled “Telescope basics and using the Whiting telescope.”

SoVerA members will review basic optics, how to choose a telescope, and how to enjoy the Whiting telescope, which is available for library members to check out and use.

This hands-on demonstration and discussion is open to anyone, especially those who may have an interest in using the telescope. No prior experience is required.