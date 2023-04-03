Astronomy mini-series at Whiting wraps up April 14
Press release | Apr 03, 2023 | Comments 0
The talk is titled “Telescope basics and using the Whiting telescope.”
SoVerA members will review basic optics, how to choose a telescope, and how to enjoy the Whiting telescope, which is available for library members to check out and use.
This hands-on demonstration and discussion is open to anyone, especially those who may have an interest in using the telescope. No prior experience is required.
