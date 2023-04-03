To the editor: Author seeks stories about Vermont Civilian Conservation Camps

T

he Civilian Conservation Corps began on April 5, 1933 under President Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression.

CCC camps were set up in towns, state parks and forests. Workers built trails, roads, campsites and dams, stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observer’s cabins and telephone lines, fought fires and planted millions of trees. The CCC disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in World War II.

In Vermont, there were approximately 34 CCC camps in or near these towns:

Bellows Falls,

Bethel,

Brunswick/North Stratford NH,

Cuttingsville/North Shrewsbury,

Danby/Mount Tabor,

East Barre,

East Wallingford/Weston,

Elmore,

Jericho,

Ludlow,

Lyndonville/East Burke,

Marshfield/Groton,

Mendon,

Middlesex

Milton/Sand Bar Bridge,

Montpelier/Camp McKee,

Montpelier/Wrightsville (Camps Wilson, Weeks, Cushing),

Moscow/Stowe,

Northfield,

North Thetford,

Peru,

Plymouth,

Proctorsville/Cavendish,

Poultney,

Ricker Mills,

Rochester,

St. Albans,

Sharon,

Underhill Center/Ethan Allen Firing Range,

Waterbury/Camp Charles M. Smith,

Waterbury Village,

West Burke/Sutton,

Wilmington and

Windsor. Supply depots: Barre/Quartermaster Depot, Colchester/Supply Co.

I am currently gathering information on the CCC camps in Vermont and Massachusetts for future books. I am keenly interested in meeting individuals who may have CCC stories and photos to contribute to my next book. Those that have information should contact him at 860-267-2442 or podskoch@comcast.net

Marty Podskoch

East Hampton, Conn. 06424

Marty Podskoch is a retired teacher and the author of three CCC books on: Adirondack, Connecticut and Rhode Island Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: Their History, Memories and Legacy of the CCC.