Derry group gets grant to hold two hazardous waste collection events

he Londonderry Solid Waste Group is has been awarded a grant of $6659.50 by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation that will be used to defer some of the costs of two Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 and Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at the Flood Brook School on Route 11 West.

More information about these collections can be found by clicking here.