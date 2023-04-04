Derry group gets grant to hold two hazardous waste collection events
The Londonderry Solid Waste Group is has been awarded a grant of $6659.50 by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation that will be used to defer some of the costs of two Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 and Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at the Flood Brook School on Route 11 West.
More information about these collections can be found by clicking here.
