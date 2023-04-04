Registration open for Chester garden plots
There is a suggested donation of $20 to sign up for a 10-foot by 10-foot plot and a refundable deposit of $25. Scholarships are available. All levels of gardening experience are welcome.
If you would like to volunteer for a gardening experience, there are plots designated for the Chester Andover Food Shelf that will need tending and care. For more information, to reserve a plot or to donate to the scholarship fund, send an e-mail or call 802-875-5414. Reservations must be made by April 30 and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
