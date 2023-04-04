Registration open for Chester garden plots

T

he Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens, in conjunction with the town of Chester, is taking reservations for garden plots. Anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Chester can apply.

There is a suggested donation of $20 to sign up for a 10-foot by 10-foot plot and a refundable deposit of $25. Scholarships are available. All levels of gardening experience are welcome.

If you would like to volunteer for a gardening experience, there are plots designated for the Chester Andover Food Shelf that will need tending and care. For more information, to reserve a plot or to donate to the scholarship fund, send an e-mail or call 802-875-5414. Reservations must be made by April 30 and are on a first-come, first-served basis.