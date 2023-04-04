TRSU board agenda for April 6
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 04, 2023 | Comments 0
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 6, 2023 in the professional development room at the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street, Ludlow and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936
Below is the board’s agenda.
Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. ELECTION OF BOARD CHAIR
III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. March 09, 2023, Regular Meeting
V. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VII. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VIII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
X. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies, Second Read
1. F7, Student Alcohol and Drugs
2. F27, Pupil Privacy Rights
3. F17, Student Freedom of Expression
4. F18, Student Distribution of Literature
5. G11, Acceptable and Responsible Use of Electronic Resources and the Internet
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hires:
1. Special Education Teacher(LES, CAES, and TRSU)
B. Policies, First Read
1. E13, Travel Reimbursement
2. G14, Class Size
C. **Board Reorganization (See Below)
XII. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XIII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION UNDER 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(A) Contracts (for non bargaining unit employees)
XV. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. May 4, 2023, 6:00pm ART Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School and Zoom
XVI. Board Self Evaluation
XVII. Adjournment
**Board Reorganization:
I. ELECTION:
A. Board Vice Chair
B. Treasurer
C. Board Clerk
D. Adopt Code of Ethics Agreement
II. BOARD MEETINGS & RULES
A. Set Meeting Date, Time & Venue
B. Adoption of Roberts Rules of Order for small Boards
III. BOARD APPOINTMENTS:
A. Appoint Warrant Signers
B. Appoint Recording Secretary
IV. FINANCIAL:
A. Bank Selection
V. NEWSPAPER OF RECORD
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.