TRSU board agenda for April 6

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 6, 2023 in the professional development room at the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street, Ludlow and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936

Below is the board’s agenda.

Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. ELECTION OF BOARD CHAIR

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. March 09, 2023, Regular Meeting

V. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VII. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VIII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

X. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies, Second Read

1. F7, Student Alcohol and Drugs

2. F27, Pupil Privacy Rights

3. F17, Student Freedom of Expression

4. F18, Student Distribution of Literature

5. G11, Acceptable and Responsible Use of Electronic Resources and the Internet

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. New Hires:

1. Special Education Teacher(LES, CAES, and TRSU)

B. Policies, First Read

1. E13, Travel Reimbursement

2. G14, Class Size

C. **Board Reorganization (See Below)

XII. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XIII. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION UNDER 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(A) Contracts (for non bargaining unit employees)

XV. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. May 4, 2023, 6:00pm ART Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School and Zoom

XVI. Board Self Evaluation

XVII. Adjournment

**Board Reorganization:

I. ELECTION:

A. Board Vice Chair

B. Treasurer

C. Board Clerk

D. Adopt Code of Ethics Agreement

II. BOARD MEETINGS & RULES

A. Set Meeting Date, Time & Venue

B. Adoption of Roberts Rules of Order for small Boards

III. BOARD APPOINTMENTS:

A. Appoint Warrant Signers

B. Appoint Recording Secretary

IV. FINANCIAL:

A. Bank Selection

V. NEWSPAPER OF RECORD