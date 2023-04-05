American Precision Museum gets $500,000 state grant to build out conference space

A $500,000 state grant will help to fund the American Precision Museum’s transformation project that includes the renovation of a second-floor storage space into a state-of-the-art classroom and conference room.

This new resource will not only serve local youth, families, teachers, schools, and communities, but will also draw even more new visitors to the area,bringing in much coveted tourism dollars.

The funding comes from the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program that was set up to encourage post-pandemic economic growth and revitalization.

The museum will be able to offer a new venue for speaker series, workshops/seminars and meetings attracting key stakeholders in STEM education, workforce development and the manufacturing technology industry.

The American Precision Museum tells the story of the evolution of manufacturing technology and many companies from this industry have expressed an interest in hosting meetings and events at the museum. “This provides tremendous opportunity to attract corporate groups to Vermont who will contribute to economic vibrancy,” says Steve Dalessio, co-executive director of the museum.

In addition, the new meeting room will also be used for STEM programs; robotics events; after school and summer programs; and teacher professional development trainings.

To learn more click here or contact Brooke Herndon, co-executive director at bherndon@americanprecision.org.