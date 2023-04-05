BRAT seeks lake monitors
Volunteers from the Black River Action Team will be tackling lakes and ponds around Windsor County, but several are still in need of a person to take on the role of lake monitor. All training and equipment are provided; all that is required is an enthusiasm for healthy water and an hour or so every 10 days.
Water temperature and clarity data, as well as visual observations, will be collected during each visit. In addition, samples will be collected and need to be delivered to a prearranged drop site in a timely manner.
Water bodies in need are Knapp Pond #1 and Knapp Pond #2 in Cavendish, Stoughton Pond in Weathersfield, and Amherst Lake in Plymouth.
To learn more or to volunteer, please e-mail BRAT Director Kelly Stettner right away or leave your contact information at 802-738-0456.
