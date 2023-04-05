To the editor: Chester Rotary raises $5,000 with Trivia Night, thanks all who donated, participated

T

he Chester Rotary would like to thank the Chester community and surrounding area for thegenerous support for our April Fools Trivia Night held at the American Legion in Chester on Saturday, April 1.

The event raised more than $5,000 to support scholarships for Green Mountain graduates. Scholarships will be presented to

deserving seniors this May during the Green Mountain High School graduation.

Ten teams of local Vermonters plus family members from around the U.S. and the world competed in the event. After seven rounds of questions ranging from “Who was the last Egyptian Pharoah?” to “In sport, what is made of black vulcanized rubber, 1 inch thick, 3 inches in diameter and weights 6 ounces?” a winning team stepped forward. The six team members received a golden statue plus a stunning red, white and blue ribbon holding a golden medallion sporting a giant #1.

The Interact group from Green Mountain High School worked with members of Chester Rotary in the planning, calls and visits to possible sponsors and donors. They provided some of the questions. On Saturday they helped with the set-up

for the evening. They were the “runners,” answer sheet collection round by round. One of the students carefully recorded the scores, then worked with a team to calculate the winners.

The co-emcees for the evening were Michele Farrar, GMHS faculty and Interact advisor, and Ian Montgomery, a past president of Chester Rotary. The evening wrapped up with a tense four-way tie breaker for third place. The “sudden death”

question was, “What was the name of Batman’s butler?” Answer: Albert Pennyworth.

This was the third Chester Rotary Trivia night, an event designed to raise scholarship funds for Green Mountain High School students plus support the other community work of the Chester Rotary.

The following individuals and businesses sponsored teams and tables for the evening:

Dakin and Benelli,

Erskine’s Grain and Garden,

West Chesterites (Bob Sartini),

The Ukulalians (Judy Yogman),

Stone Villagers (Mark Ouellette and Carol Leofanti),

VT Foam Installation,

AFS Wealth Management,

Barrett & Valley,

M & M Excavating,

The Chester Telegraph,

Outer Limits Brewing,

Corporate Lactation Services,

Southern Pie Cafe,

Gussie’s Place,

Terrigenous,

Fullerton Inn,

Country Girl Diner,

Vermont Attorneys Title Corp. and

James Young, Esq.

Raffle Baskets were an important part of the evening, and the following businesses donated gift

certificates and merchandise to fill the eight baskets:

Stonehouse Kettle Corn,

Sage Jewelry,

Sharon’s on the Common,

Fischer Arts,

Chester Hardware,

Rose Arbor Tea Room,

Smitty’s,

Erskine’s Grain and Garden,

HB Energy,

Salon 2000,

Singleton’s,

The Copper Fox,

Meditrina,

Allen Brothers and

MacLaomainns Scottish Pub.

Table snacks were generously donated by Lee Whiting and Mark Ouellette. The American Legion provided the venue for the event. Please thank these local businesses for supporting Chester Rotary as you shop and dine out in Chester and the surrounding area. We appreciate all that they provide for our community.

Sincerely,

The Chester Rotary