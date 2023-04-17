To the editor: Only books can stir the imagination
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 17, 2023 | Comments 0
As members of the Vermont Antiquarian Booksellers Association, we have dedicated a portion of our lives to the care of used and rare books. Our shops exist to aggregate good books and to find suitable homes for each. Unsurprisingly, we were horrified to learn of the state university administration’s decision to eliminate physical books from their libraries. Paraphrasing Cicero: “A library without books is like a body without a soul.”
Learning cannot be conflated with the mere acquisition of information. Rather, education – and the books that fill libraries — are pathways to opening minds, to developing curiosity and to the extraordinary pleasure of pursuing that curiosity to wherever it leads. Information alone – whatever its format – simply cannot do this.
The digitization of information and the computers and internet that undergird it provide enormous benefits. A university library without access to digital information is unthinkable, but so too is a library without books. This is not an either or proposition.
Digital information is a great way to get answers to the questions you’ve already asked, but only books can stir the imagination to ask the questions you hadn’t thought of previously. Anyone who has tried to browse books on the internet understands this difference. You may find the book you were looking for easily on the internet, but in a library it might be sitting next to the one you didn’t know existed, but which changed your life.
“Books are no more threatened by Kindle than stairs by elevators.” – Stephen Fry
John Greenberg
The Bear Bookshop
Brattleboro
On behalf of the officers and membership of
Vermont Antiquarian Booksellers Association
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.