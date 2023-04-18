Andover Select Board meeting and public hearing agenda
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 18, 2023 | Comments 0
The Town of Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 24, 2023 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84687971074. The meeting ID is: 846 8797 1074 and the passcode is 128151. NOTE – This is a special Zoom link – it is not the one normally used.
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of April 10th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting.
5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner
6. Correspondence.
7. Financial Orders.
8. Old Business: A. YTD budget update B. Draft of the proposed Zoning Regulations – Public hearing
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 05/08/2023, 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.