Andover Select Board meeting and public hearing agenda

The Town of Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 24, 2023 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84687971074. The meeting ID is: 846 8797 1074 and the passcode is 128151. NOTE – This is a special Zoom link – it is not the one normally used.

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of April 10th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting.

5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner

6. Correspondence.

7. Financial Orders.

8. Old Business: A. YTD budget update B. Draft of the proposed Zoning Regulations – Public hearing

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 05/08/2023, 6:30 p.m.