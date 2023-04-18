Winhall Library seeks entries for book-inspired art show
Winhall Memorial Library invites artists of any age or ability to create a piece that relates to or illustrates an aspect of the book Little Red House, a novel by local author Liv Andersson, which is set in Shelburne, Vt., and the fictional town of Nihla, N.M.
Pieces will be exhibited at the library, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville, in June and July. An opening reception will give visitors the opportunity to meet the author and artists.
Artists may loan their work, sell their work and donate a portion of the proceeds to the library or sell their work and donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the library.
You may also loan or sell a piece by another artist from your collection if it relates to or illustrates an aspect of the book. Works should be delivered to the library by Tuesday, May 30.
