A discussion on nurturing community April 24

T

he public is invited to attend an engaging conversation with Rev. Frank Mächt, director of Spiritual Health at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (now Dartmouth Health) from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

From self-reliance to mutual support in care for one another, how do we nurture community? This inclusive discussion will explore how we find meaning in life through compassionate connection with others.

This event is the third in a recent series of New Thought Vermont community forums. You can attend in person at the New Thought Vermont Gallery Barn, 614 Main St. in Weston, or online. Although this is a free event, space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 802-824-3810 or send an e-mail to reserve a seat. Coffee and tea will be served.

Click here to register to attend online or to learn more about this event. Although not required, donations are gratefully accepted.

Sign language interpretive services are available for individuals who are deaf and will be attending in person. Advance notice is required; if you need these services, send an e-mail or call 802-824-3810.