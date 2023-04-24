Chester Townscape’s hanging basket orders due May 1

Chester Townscape is offering hanging flower baskets to welcome spring and beautify your home or business. The hanging baskets are in 12” fiber pots to reduce watering needs.

The cost is $35 each by preorder. Baskets feature mixed flowers in a choice of four combinations: hot or cool colors for sunny or shady locations.

Click here to download the order form, which includes details about the color combinations and payment instructions. Completed forms and payment must be mailed by May 1.

Pick-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at the Information Booth on Main Street, across from the Chester Village Green.

For questions or alternative pick-up arrangements, please contact Lynn Russell by e-mail or call 802-875-2707.

All money raised helps to fund Chester Townscape, the volunteer organization that provides seasonal flowers in bridge boxes, planters and public gardens in town.