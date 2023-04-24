Green Up Day, seed event at Whiting May 6

In conjunction with Vermont Green Up Day, Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, is throwing its 4th annual Green Up & Seed Down celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Whiting Library invites all Green Uppers to visit the Seed Sowing Station to sow a variety of sunflower seeds to grow this summer.

The Seed Library at Whiting Library provides access to flower, herb and vegetable seeds and is free and open to all, with or without a library card. It is sponsored by Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT and Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens.

Free Arbor Day kits and maple tree seeds will also be available.

Join in and get involved with this much-loved, spring clean-up tradition that activates thousands of Vermonters to take care of their communities by picking up roadside litter. Keeping our environment clean is good for our health, good for businesses and good for our property values.

Green Up bags are available at several locations in Chester: Whiting Library, Chester Hardware, 21 Main St.; Erskine’s Grain & Garden, 53 Grain Store Road; and Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. The dumpster will be at the Town Garage, 144 Town Garage Road, beginning May 3.

Stay safe. Wear bright colors, bring a friend, watch out for sharp objects, be Covid cautious and do a tick check.

The Mentor Program is a great way to get some assistance and to get local high school students involved in their communities. The extra set of hands and boots on the ground helps and the feedback proves it was also very fun for those who participated last year. If you know of any high school students who want community service hours, this is a great way to get loads of hours!

More info is available at Green Up Vermont.