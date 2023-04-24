Ludlow Rotary’s Penny Sale returns April 29
More than 300 prizes will be on display. Some of the items donated by local businesses can be viewed in advance in the prize window at DJ’s Restaurant, 146 Main St. in Ludlow. Prizes include maple syrup, ski passes, garden equipment, fishing poles, cash, restaurant gift cards and much more.
A cash raffle will conclude the evening. The top prize is $500, and you do not need to be present to win; however, a $25 bonus is added if the winner is in the building. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.ludlowrotary.com.
This annual event supports the Rotary Club’s scholarship program. Over the past two decades, more than $235,000 has been awarded to local graduating seniors to pursue higher education.
Meetings of the Ludlow Rotary Club are held from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m on Tuesdays at DJ’s Restaurant. New members are welcome. Please call Kim at 802-228-4000 or Jim at 802-228-8866 with any questions.
