Whiting celebrates National Library Week

Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, is celebrating National Library Week through Saturday, April 29. Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats, from picture books to large print, audiobooks to ebooks, and more. But there is so much more to the story.

Libraries of Things lend items like museum passes, games, cake pans and garden tools. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, storytimes, lectures and other opportunities. Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for businesses, job seekers and entrepreneurs.

Come to the library during National Library Week and enter the raffle to win a puzzle for book lovers.

The library trustees are holding a Fill-a-Bag Book Sale on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 in the Book Sale room. Fill a grocery bag, provided by Smitty’s Chester Market, for only $5. All proceeds benefit the library’s collection and programs.

Whiting Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For upcoming library events, please visit its website or call 802-875-2277.