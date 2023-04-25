Andover brings back Green Up Day picnic
Andover volunteers are encouraged to get out and collect the litter, as well as to give the cemeteries and town grounds a spring clean-up for the annual Green Up Day, on Saturday, May 6.
Come pick up trash bags at Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road, starting at 9 a.m. on Green Up Day, Saturday, May 6, and grab a coffee or water.
To get a head-start, volunteers may obtain bags from the Town Office. Filled bags can be placed in the dumpster in front of the Town Garage.
At approximately noon, everyone can gather at Town Hall to celebrate the hard work and enjoy a potluck picnic, which is being held after a hiatus. Hot dogs and soft drinks will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring a side dish, if possible.
