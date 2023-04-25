Concert to benefit My Community Nurse Project on April 30

N

provides free, in-home nursing assessment, patient safety checks, care and advocacy for residents of the mountain towns of Andover, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, and Weston.

ew Thought Vermont presents the Castleton String Quartet at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at Walker Farm, 750 Main St., Weston. All proceeds will benefit My Community Nurse Project, which

Musicians include Weston resident Peter Miller, Wallingford resident Kathryn Luzader and Rutlanders Sarah Koon and Marina Smakhtina.

Featured will be selections by Vivaldi, Haydn and Mozart, as well as lighter fare by Joplin, Ellington and the Beatles.

There is no fee for the program; however, generous donations to My Community Nurse Project are encouraged.

For information call 802-824-3810, or click here to send an e-mail.