Concert to benefit My Community Nurse Project on April 30
Musicians include Weston resident Peter Miller, Wallingford resident Kathryn Luzader and Rutlanders Sarah Koon and Marina Smakhtina.
Featured will be selections by Vivaldi, Haydn and Mozart, as well as lighter fare by Joplin, Ellington and the Beatles.
There is no fee for the program; however, generous donations to My Community Nurse Project are encouraged.
For information call 802-824-3810, or click here to send an e-mail.
