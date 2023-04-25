Families invited to ‘Listen Up’ film at Flood Brook

L

91 Route 11 in Londonderry

isten Up,” a screen adaptation of the live performance of a musical written and performed by Vermont students, will be shown at the Flood Brook School,, at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 27.

In the film, documentary filmmaker and theater producer Bess O’Brien explores what teens in Vermont are thinking and feeling: climate change, school safety, mental health, gender identity, and the constant presence of social media.

A conversation facilitated by The Collaborative, a Londonderry based non-profit focused on helping today’s youth, will be held after the performance. Admission is free.

Parents and teens from all middle and high schools supported by the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union are invited to attend. That includes the three middle schools operated by the Taconic & Green Regional School District: Flood Brook School, Manchester Elementary and Middle School and The Dorset School. The invitation is also extended to families and students of other local schools, including the Mountain School, Maple Street School, Burr & Burton Academy and the Long Trail School.

Victoria Silsby, Prevention Specialist at The Collaborative, says, “The film is powerful, but the real benefit comes after the lights come up. When the conversation is real, ideas start flowing and we build momentum to move forward. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together at Flood Brook.”

Silsby, Jacob Dombroski and Devon Collins at The Collaborative are available to answer questions in advance of the screening by emailing info@thecollaborative.us. You can also call The Collaborative at 802-824-4200 for more information.

Since 1999, The Collaborative has provided assistance to the youth of Bennington, Western Windham and Southern Windsor counties. The group offers a variety of youth services, including the promotion of healthy communities, a substance free life, and much more.