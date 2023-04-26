TRSU board agenda for May 4
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 04 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. You can also access via Zoom https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936| Phone: 646-876-9923 .
Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order: A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. April 06, 2023, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS: A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS: A. Policies, Second Read; A.1. E13, Travel Reimbursement; A.2. G14, Class Size
X. NEW BUSINESS:
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: A. June 1, 2023, 6:00 pm Ludlow Elementary School and Zoom
XIIII. Adjourn
