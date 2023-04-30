Chester Select Board agenda for May 3

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Public Hearing re: Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

2. Approve Minutes from the April 19, 2023 Select Board Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

7. Quarter 1 Financial Update

8. Annual Financial Plan & Certification – Vtrans

9. Entertainment Permit: Country Girl Diner

10. Sign Cemetery Deeds

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Executive Session: Update on Julian Quarry

13. Adjourn