Chester Select Board agenda for May 3
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Public Hearing re: Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
2. Approve Minutes from the April 19, 2023 Select Board Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
7. Quarter 1 Financial Update
8. Annual Financial Plan & Certification – Vtrans
9. Entertainment Permit: Country Girl Diner
10. Sign Cemetery Deeds
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Executive Session: Update on Julian Quarry
13. Adjourn
