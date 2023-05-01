Grace Cottage to present plans for new clinic on May 10

A

public forum to unveil plans for a new primary care clinic building at Grace Cottage will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at the Townshend Town Hall, 2006 VT-30.

The current clinic operates out of two adjoining houses that were built in the 1850s. With more than 31,000 patient visits annually — up from 20,000 in 2018 — it is essential that Grace Cottage moves forward with this project to meet the access needs of the community, as well as the recruitment of additional primary care providers that will allow for future growth.

During the past year, Grace Cottage has been working diligently on the steps required to begin what the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.n and the Bennington County Regional Commission have named a “vital project” for the region’s vitality and economy.

Following a public bidding process, Grace Cottage selected the healthcare architecture firm of Lavallee Brensinger and Engelberth Construction to design and oversee the project. Southern Vermont Engineering conducted geotechnical studies to help determine the best location for the building, which will be adjacent to the existing clinic building, connecting to the hospital building.

Grace Cottage has submitted a Certificate of Need application to the Green Mountain Care Board, Vermont’s healthcare regulatory body, and is preparing to apply for an Act 250 permit.

Grace Cottage is embarking on a $20 million capital campaign for the construction of the new clinic building. This project, fulfilling a long-held dream, has been initiated by generous donors who have pledged $5 million.

Extensive feedback from employees who work in the clinic has been incorporated into the interior plan. Final exterior and interior designs have been completed for this new 23,000 square-foot building. These will be shared with community members at the event on May 10.

For more information about the new clinic and the forum call 802-365-9109.