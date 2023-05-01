Homeowner applications accepted for Londonderry house

T

he Mountain Towns Housing Project is accepting applications from prospective homeowners for the Bob Perry Lane house located in Londonderry. This is a modest three-bedroom, two-bath cape-style home that is under construction.

Martha Dale, of the MTHP Family Selection Committee, said ,“We are very excited to offer the opportunity of homeownership to a family that lives or works in the Londonderry area and is willing to partner with us and commit sweat equity to the construction of the Bob Perry Lane house. If you have a steady source of income, a history of managing money responsibly and pre-tax household income between 80 percent and 120 percent of the area median income, you are invited to apply to our homeownership program.”

The new homeowners will get assistance with a down payment grant through the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust and take on a low-interest mortgage. The house will remain affordable in perpetuity through a partnership with Windham and Windsor Housing Trust. Prospective homeowners are encouraged to request an application by clicking here.

MTHP is a nonprofit housing initiative that is focused on providing affordable housing options one home at a time. The project is financed through donations, grants and the use of volunteer labor. It builds homes with and for families and sells the home at no profit to families who could not otherwise afford a home. Neither race nor religion determines who will receive a MTHP home, and the homeowner accrues shared equity in the home over the lifetime of ownership in partnership with the Windsor Housing Trust, an affordable housing nonprofit developer serving Windham and Windsor counties.

MTHP continues to work hard at fundraising; the home shell is scheduled to arrive in mid-May. Fundraising efforts are focused on covering the cost of materials needed to complete the interior of the house and to finish the exterior with clapboards and trim.

If you would like to make a gift to support this project, make your check payable to Mountain Towns Housing Project and mail it to PO Box 538, Londonderry, VT 05148. If you prefer, you can make a gift online by visiting the website of the Second Congregational Church and selecting the “Bob Perry Lane Project.”

You can also donate to this project through the Community Fund for Londonderry; make your check payable to Community Fund for Londonderry, write “Bob Perry Lane Project” on the memo line and mail it to P.O. Box 399, Londonderry, VT 05148.

Click here to sign up to volunteer to work on the site starting in the spring.