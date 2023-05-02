TRSU board agenda for May 4
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 04 at the ART Room at Cavendish Elementary, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville, and via Zoom, by clicking here, and by phone: 646-876-9923 . Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. April 06, 2023, Regular Meeting Action
IV. COMMUNICATIONS: A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies, Second Read and Possible Adoption
A.1. E13, Travel Reimbursement
A.2. G14, Class Size
B. Adopt Code of Ethics Agreement
C. Appointment of a Treasurer
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read Discussion/Action
A.1. F27, Communicable Disease Mitigation Measures for Students and Staff
A.2. A1, School Board Policies, Role and adoption of
A.3. C3, Board meeting, Public Participation of Board Meeting
A.4. A23, Community Engagement and Vision
A.5. C7, Board Member Education
A.6. C8, Board/Superintendent Relation
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: A. June 1, 2023, 6:00 pm Ludlow Elementary School and Zoom
XIV. Board Self Evaluation Discussion
XV. Adjournment
