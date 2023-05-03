Andover Select Board agenda for May 8

The Select Board of the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8 at Andover Town Office, 952 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 The passcode is 146374.

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of April 24th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Reclassification of Old Parmalee Road

6. Highways / Garage: A. Speed studies; B. Open winter sand bids; C. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business: A. YTD budget update; B. Draft of the proposed Zoning Regulations

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

Dial by your location: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 05/22/2023, 6:30 p.m.